Reviewing Lindsay Corporation (LNN)’s and Its Peers results

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) is a company in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lindsay Corporation has 97.69% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Lindsay Corporation has 0.84% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lindsay Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Corporation 11,739,417.99% 2.10% 1.10% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Lindsay Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Corporation 10.65M 91 226.92 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Lindsay Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Lindsay Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.67 3.17 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 43.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lindsay Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lindsay Corporation 1.11% 11.91% 7.41% 5.46% 0.39% -5.23% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Lindsay Corporation has -5.23% weaker performance while Lindsay Corporation’s peers have 17.57% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lindsay Corporation are 3.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Lindsay Corporation’s competitors have 3.68 and 2.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lindsay Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lindsay Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Lindsay Corporation has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lindsay Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.08% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lindsay Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lindsay Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.