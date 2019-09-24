Reviewing Lindsay Corporation (LNN)’s and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s results

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) compete with each other in the Farm & Construction Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Corporation 87 2.13 N/A 0.40 226.92 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.48 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lindsay Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lindsay Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Corporation 0.00% 2.1% 1.1% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -23.9% -14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Lindsay Corporation is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Competitively, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lindsay Corporation. Its rival Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.5 respectively. Lindsay Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.69% of Lindsay Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lindsay Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.84%. Comparatively, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lindsay Corporation 1.11% 11.91% 7.41% 5.46% 0.39% -5.23% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 1.9% -0.59% -6.94% -0.76% -23.09% 1.9%

For the past year Lindsay Corporation has -5.23% weaker performance while Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Lindsay Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.