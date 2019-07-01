Reviewing Linde plc (LIN)’s and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s results

Both Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 175 5.84 N/A 10.89 16.61 Gevo Inc. 2 0.77 N/A -11.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Linde plc and Gevo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Linde plc and Gevo Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -26.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Linde plc are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Gevo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Linde plc and Gevo Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 0 1 3 2.75 Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Linde plc’s upside potential is 0.49% at a $204 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Linde plc shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Gevo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Linde plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.94% of Gevo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc 2.45% 0.4% 8.05% 11.97% 0% 15.91% Gevo Inc. -7.24% -13.87% -14.58% -36.73% -69.88% 4.59%

For the past year Linde plc was more bullish than Gevo Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Linde plc beats Gevo Inc.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.