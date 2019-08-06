Reviewing Linde plc (LIN)’s and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 183 5.56 N/A 10.10 18.95 Albemarle Corporation 77 2.05 N/A 6.23 11.71

In table 1 we can see Linde plc and Albemarle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Albemarle Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Linde plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Linde plc is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Linde plc and Albemarle Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Liquidity

Linde plc has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Albemarle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Albemarle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Linde plc and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 0 1 3 2.75 Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

The upside potential is 8.98% for Linde plc with consensus target price of $207.75. Meanwhile, Albemarle Corporation’s consensus target price is $100.5, while its potential upside is 53.65%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than Linde plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Linde plc shares and 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Linde plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Albemarle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Linde plc had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Linde plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Albemarle Corporation.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.