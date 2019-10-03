Reviewing Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)’s and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s results

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 2 0.94 17.34M -0.21 0.00 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 8 0.81 14.32M 0.36 23.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 833,093,110.41% -14.2% -3.8% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 175,705,521.47% 32.3% 5.7%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. Its rival RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares and 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares. About 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had bearish trend while RISE Education Cayman Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.