Reviewing Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)’s and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -0.21 0.00 LAIX Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and LAIX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -3.8% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3%

Liquidity

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, LAIX Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. LAIX Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and LAIX Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LAIX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 63.55% and an $3.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares and 23.8% of LAIX Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.47% of LAIX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has -42.19% weaker performance while LAIX Inc. has 26.52% stronger performance.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.