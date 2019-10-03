Reviewing Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has 70.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has 6.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 830,817,881.27% -14.20% -3.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 17.34M 2 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had bearish trend while Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors are 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors beat Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.