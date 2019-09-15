Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s results

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 2.03 N/A -0.20 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 198 18.27 N/A 7.14 29.58

Demonstrates Limelight Networks Inc. and VeriSign Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Limelight Networks Inc. and VeriSign Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Limelight Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, VeriSign Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VeriSign Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Limelight Networks Inc. and VeriSign Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 94.8%. Insiders owned 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are VeriSign Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. was less bullish than VeriSign Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.