Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s results

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 -10.47 111.31M -0.20 0.00 Points International Ltd. 12 1.48 11.96M 0.51 23.43

Table 1 demonstrates Limelight Networks Inc. and Points International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 4,090,023,883.89% -13.1% -10.7% Points International Ltd. 103,909,643.79% 18.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Limelight Networks Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Points International Ltd. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Points International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Limelight Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Limelight Networks Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Limelight Networks Inc. has a 22.11% upside potential and an average target price of $3.7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares and 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares. 5.3% are Limelight Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. was less bullish than Points International Ltd.

Summary

Points International Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.