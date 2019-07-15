Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s results

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.57 N/A -0.01 0.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.14 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Limelight Networks Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Limelight Networks Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.57 beta means Limelight Networks Inc.’s volatility is 157.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Limelight Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Limelight Networks Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Leaf Group Ltd. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 90.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares and 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 5.5% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. -4.01% -6.06% -3.04% -22.43% -45.54% 22.65% Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Leaf Group Ltd.

Summary

Limelight Networks Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.