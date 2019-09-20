Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)’s results

This is a contrast between Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.20 0.00 JMU Limited 1 0.66 N/A -15.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Limelight Networks Inc. and JMU Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Limelight Networks Inc. and JMU Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1%

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, JMU Limited’s beta is -0.22 which is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, JMU Limited has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares and 1.3% of JMU Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.02% are JMU Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. was less bullish than JMU Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Limelight Networks Inc. beats JMU Limited.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.