Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.95 N/A -0.20 0.00 Criteo S.A. 20 0.56 N/A 1.31 14.49

Table 1 highlights Limelight Networks Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Limelight Networks Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta means Limelight Networks Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Criteo S.A. has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Limelight Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Criteo S.A. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Criteo S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Limelight Networks Inc. and Criteo S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Criteo S.A.’s potential upside is 17.89% and its average target price is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Limelight Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Criteo S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Criteo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.