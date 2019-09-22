Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.95 N/A -0.20 0.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.45 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Limelight Networks Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -45.8% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.01 shows that Limelight Networks Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.1% of China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.5% are China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% China Finance Online Co. Limited -0.74% -3.39% -24.1% -23.41% -56.63% -5.54%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. had bullish trend while China Finance Online Co. Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Limelight Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.