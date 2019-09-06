Reviewing Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s results

Both Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.58 N/A -0.20 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 79 5.20 N/A 2.13 41.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Limelight Networks Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Limelight Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Akamai Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. Its rival Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Akamai Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Limelight Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Limelight Networks Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

On the other hand, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -13.12% and its consensus price target is $80.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares and 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. was less bullish than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.