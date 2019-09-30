Reviewing Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB)’s and Its Rivals results

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) is a company in the Heavy Construction industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Limbach Holdings Inc. has 34.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 80.19% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Limbach Holdings Inc. has 3.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Limbach Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach Holdings Inc. 115,704,094.60% 5.90% 1.10% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Limbach Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach Holdings Inc. 5.92M 5 25.08 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Limbach Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.20 2.77

The potential upside of the rivals is 51.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Limbach Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.23% -0.89% 0.11% 57.17% -20.71% 141.3% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Limbach Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limbach Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.11 and 1.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Limbach Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, Limbach Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Limbach Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Limbach Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Limbach Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.