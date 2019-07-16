Reviewing Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

Both Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.73 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.17 N/A 0.18 5.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Lilis Energy Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 16.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.