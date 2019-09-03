Reviewing Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

Since Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.73 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.45 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Lilis Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lilis Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Lilis Energy Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lilis Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Oasis Petroleum Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lilis Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 3 2.38

Competitively Oasis Petroleum Inc. has an average price target of $6.88, with potential upside of 125.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lilis Energy Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 98%. Insiders held 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.