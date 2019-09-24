Reviewing Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

Both Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -0.73 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.47 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 highlights Lilis Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lilis Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 58.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lilis Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.