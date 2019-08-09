Reviewing Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.73 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lilis Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares and 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.