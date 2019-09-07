Reviewing LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)’s and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.07 0.00 Belden Inc. 55 0.87 N/A 3.62 12.57

Table 1 highlights LightPath Technologies Inc. and Belden Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7% Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4%

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies Inc. has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Belden Inc. has a 2.41 beta which is 141.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LightPath Technologies Inc. Its rival Belden Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. LightPath Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Belden Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LightPath Technologies Inc. and Belden Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Belden Inc. is $57, which is potential 17.87% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LightPath Technologies Inc. and Belden Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 0%. About 4.5% of LightPath Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Belden Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightPath Technologies Inc. -13.19% -24.47% -53.9% -56.97% -69.92% -52.35% Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83%

For the past year LightPath Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Belden Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors LightPath Technologies Inc.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.