Reviewing LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)’s and Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s results

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) and Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) compete with each other in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 1 0.48 N/A -0.98 0.00 Baozun Inc. 43 0.00 N/A 0.70 71.18

Demonstrates LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Baozun Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% -76.7% Baozun Inc. 0.00% 14% 7.7%

Risk & Volatility

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. has a -0.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baozun Inc.’s 220.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Baozun Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Baozun Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Baozun Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Baozun Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Baozun Inc. has an average price target of $54.1, with potential upside of 18.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Baozun Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.83% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Baozun Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.5% 0.98% 3.33% 90.56% -19.38% 20.27% Baozun Inc. -7.67% -7.44% 3.55% 44.17% -14.04% 69.84%

For the past year LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Baozun Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Baozun Inc. beats LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, and automobile categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.