Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.67 17.15M 35.15 2.60 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,065,943.33% 103.3% 42.8% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,725,761.77% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 32.61% at a $132 consensus price target. Competitively Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 123.80%. The data provided earlier shows that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.9% respectively. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was more bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.