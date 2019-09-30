Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Vical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,065,943.33% 103.3% 42.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta and it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 36.8 Current Ratio and a 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$132 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Vical Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.