Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

We are comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 26.92% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average target price of $132. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 358.45% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.