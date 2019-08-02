Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 117 10.76 N/A 35.15 2.60 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.54 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $191.67, with potential upside of 101.02%. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 186.72%. The results provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.