Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.62 N/A 35.15 2.60 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 90.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.