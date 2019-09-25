Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 10.99 N/A 35.15 2.60 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.4. Meanwhile, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $132, while its potential upside is 31.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.