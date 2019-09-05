Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.79 N/A 35.15 2.60 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 105.92% upside potential and an average target price of $184.67. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 522.22% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.