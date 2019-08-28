Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.94 N/A 35.15 2.60 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 103.34% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $184.67. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.67, with potential upside of 63.55%. Based on the data shown earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.