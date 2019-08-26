Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

This is a contrast between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 9.80 N/A 35.15 2.60 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 98.93% and an $184.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.