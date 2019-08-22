Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

We are comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.67 N/A 35.15 2.60 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 89.44%. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 76.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.2%. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.