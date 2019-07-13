Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.53 N/A 35.12 3.27 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$191.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.