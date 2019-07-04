Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 121 9.62 N/A 35.12 3.27 CytRx Corporation 1 43.23 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta which is 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival CytRx Corporation is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.8. CytRx Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average target price of $191.67, and a 63.58% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.9%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors CytRx Corporation.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.