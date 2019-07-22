Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is a contrast between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 119 9.32 N/A 35.12 3.27 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.80% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus price target of $191.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.4%. Insiders owned 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors CohBar Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.