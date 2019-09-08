Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.75 N/A 35.15 2.60 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.56 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 110.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.6%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.