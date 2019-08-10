Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.61 N/A 35.15 2.60 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.74 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$184.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 96.33%. Competitively the average price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $28.14, which is potential 20.41% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.6%. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.