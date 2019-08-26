Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 9.77 N/A 35.15 2.60 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $184.67, and a 99.64% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.