Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.16M 0.07 398.08

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,069,750.29% 103.3% 42.8% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,860,858.26% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $132, while its potential upside is 33.40%. Competitively Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential upside of 70.62%. Based on the data shown earlier, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.