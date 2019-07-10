Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.86 N/A 35.12 3.27 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.76 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 59.51% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $191.67. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 135.29% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the data given earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.1% respectively. 2.1% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.