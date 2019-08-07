Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

We are comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 117 10.34 N/A 35.15 2.60 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.40 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Advaxis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 3.14 beta is the reason why it is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 101.47% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $184.67. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -19.98% and its consensus target price is $0.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Advaxis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 39.2%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Advaxis Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.