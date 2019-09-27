Reviewing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.81 17.15M 35.15 2.60 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,142,388.66% 103.3% 42.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 125,153,729.29% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.91% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $132. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,404.70% and its consensus target price is $48. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.1%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.