Reviewing Life Storage Inc. (LSI)’s and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s results

This is a contrast between Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 97 8.21 N/A 4.44 21.94 Prologis Inc. 76 15.21 N/A 2.86 28.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Life Storage Inc. and Prologis Inc. Prologis Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Life Storage Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Life Storage Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Prologis Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Life Storage Inc. and Prologis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Prologis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Life Storage Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.97% and an $104.5 consensus price target. Prologis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.25 consensus price target and a -1.26% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Life Storage Inc. appears more favorable than Prologis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Life Storage Inc. and Prologis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 98.4%. Life Storage Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Prologis Inc. has 0.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84% Prologis Inc. -2.01% 0.86% 3.88% 17.87% 24.02% 37.28%

For the past year Life Storage Inc. was less bullish than Prologis Inc.

Summary

Life Storage Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Prologis Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.