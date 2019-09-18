Reviewing Life Storage Inc. (LSI)’s and EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s results

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 98 8.66 N/A 4.44 21.94 EastGroup Properties Inc. 116 15.16 N/A 2.50 48.19

Table 1 highlights Life Storage Inc. and EastGroup Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EastGroup Properties Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Life Storage Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Life Storage Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of EastGroup Properties Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% EastGroup Properties Inc. 0.00% 10% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that Life Storage Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. EastGroup Properties Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Life Storage Inc. and EastGroup Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 EastGroup Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1.72% for Life Storage Inc. with average target price of $106.75. On the other hand, EastGroup Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -13.26% and its average target price is $110. Based on the data given earlier, Life Storage Inc. is looking more favorable than EastGroup Properties Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Life Storage Inc. and EastGroup Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 97.3%. Life Storage Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 2.1% are EastGroup Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84% EastGroup Properties Inc. 1.2% 3.77% 4.77% 17.32% 28.43% 31.34%

For the past year Life Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EastGroup Properties Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. EastGroup Properties, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi with additional offices in Irving, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Orlando, Florida.