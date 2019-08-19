Reviewing Life Storage Inc. (LSI)’s and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 97 8.51 N/A 4.44 21.94 Duke Realty Corporation 31 11.87 N/A 0.98 34.18

Table 1 demonstrates Life Storage Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Duke Realty Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Life Storage Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Life Storage Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Duke Realty Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Life Storage Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% Duke Realty Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Duke Realty Corporation’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Life Storage Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Duke Realty Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Life Storage Inc. has a consensus target price of $104.5, and a 1.34% upside potential. Meanwhile, Duke Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 3.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Duke Realty Corporation looks more robust than Life Storage Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Life Storage Inc. and Duke Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 97.2% respectively. 0.5% are Life Storage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Duke Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84% Duke Realty Corporation 0.09% 4.81% 6.01% 11.36% 16.66% 28.69%

For the past year Life Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Duke Realty Corporation.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.