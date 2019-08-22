Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 12 0.41 N/A -0.48 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.69 N/A 0.67 52.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Yelp Inc. is $39.33, which is potential 18.36% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Yelp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 0%. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 94.55%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Yelp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has -36.61% weaker performance while Yelp Inc. has 0.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Yelp Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.