Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s results

Both Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|10
|0.00
|72.13M
|-0.48
|0.00
|TuanChe Limited
|3
|0.00
|14.66M
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|753,709,508.88%
|0%
|0%
|TuanChe Limited
|502,605,595.17%
|-138.5%
|-21.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, TuanChe Limited has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.
|-3.95%
|-41.15%
|20.6%
|-44.95%
|0%
|-36.61%
|TuanChe Limited
|9.05%
|42.24%
|-33.53%
|-28.88%
|0%
|-32.15%
For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. was more bearish than TuanChe Limited.
Summary
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TuanChe Limited.
