Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s results

Both Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 72.13M -0.48 0.00 TuanChe Limited 3 0.00 14.66M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 753,709,508.88% 0% 0% TuanChe Limited 502,605,595.17% -138.5% -21.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, TuanChe Limited has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. was more bearish than TuanChe Limited.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TuanChe Limited.