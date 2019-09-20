Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s results

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.46 N/A -0.48 0.00 Fang Holdings Limited 5 0.65 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fang Holdings Limited.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.