Reviewing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)’s and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s results

Both Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.40 N/A -0.48 0.00 Autohome Inc. 92 0.00 N/A 3.70 22.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Autohome Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.7% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Autohome Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Autohome Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Autohome Inc.’s average target price is $120, while its potential upside is 31.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Autohome Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 56.5%. Insiders held 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Autohome Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autohome Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.