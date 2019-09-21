Reviewing Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)’s and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s results

We are comparing Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 14 0.58 N/A 1.52 9.33 Oil States International Inc. 16 0.80 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Oil States International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Oil States International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oil States International Inc. are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. Oil States International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Oil States International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 73.83%. Competitively the average target price of Oil States International Inc. is $23, which is potential 64.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. looks more robust than Oil States International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Oil States International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Oil States International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oil States International Inc.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats Oil States International Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.