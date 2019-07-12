Reviewing Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)’s and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s results

Since Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.77 N/A 1.52 10.42 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 1.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Oceaneering International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Oceaneering International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Oceaneering International Inc. 1 4 0 2.80

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 31.31% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.67. Oceaneering International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus price target and a -11.87% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares and 0% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares. About 10.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oceaneering International Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. -3.07% -1.43% -5.5% -22.92% -24.71% 22.08% Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oceaneering International Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.